Beto O-Rourke: “Hell Yes We’re Taking Away Your AR-15s and AK-47s”

If elected president, Beto O’ Rourke will make sure military-style guns aren’t in the hands of the American people.

Speaking at Thursday’s third Democrat debate, the former Texas congressman announced his support for a mandatory gun-buyback program for weapons “designed to kill people on a battlefield.”

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, you’re not going to be allowed to use it against your fellow Americans anymore,” Beto told the audience at the ABC News sponsored event.

To which former Republican Texas state Representative Briscoe Cain reacted strongly in a Tweet.

Briscoe Cain displaying responsible gun ownership by threatening a presidential candidate… Can’t argue with that logic .. #briscoecain pic.twitter.com/zBjvzd7pDr — Oskaer (@Osman__13) September 13, 2019

The social media site removed the Republican’s message, saying it violated their rules against violence and wishing harm against others.

Constitution of United States of America 1789 (rev. 1992)

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.