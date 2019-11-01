Beto O’Rourke ending presidential campaign: Sources

adamkaz/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, announced on Twitter that he is dropping out of the 2020 president race.

O’Rourke announced his run for the presidency in March, prompting media attention and polling numbers that put him in the ranks with some of the race’s then-front-runners and an impressive first-day fundraising haul of $6.1 million.

