Beto O’Rourke ending presidential campaign: Sources

adamkaz/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, announced on Twitter that he is dropping out of the 2020 president race.

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

O’Rourke announced his run for the presidency in March, prompting media attention and polling numbers that put him in the ranks with some of the race’s then-front-runners and an impressive first-day fundraising haul of $6.1 million.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.