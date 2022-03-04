“Beyond excited”: ACMs performers Mitchell Tenpenny and Parmalee gear up for the big night

Academy of Country Music

Lights, camera, action: All the staging and performance details are falling into place for the 2022 ACM Awards, and all the acts on the bill are eagerly awaiting the big night — even if it rains.

“I think they’ve got a roof on that place, right?” jokes Josh McSwain of Parmalee, who will perform their hit duet with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” along with special guest Brooke Eden.

With an extra act onstage with them, Parmalee’s Matt Thomas promises “a different version of the song,” but he’s not spilling too many details for now.

“It’s good to kind of just broaden the view of the song,” he elaborates. “And for us, you know, [it’s] the first time being on an awards [show] stage, you know?…So we’re blown away already by just being part of it.”

Mitchell Tenpenny admits that he’s feeling anxious as he gears up to perform “At the End of a Bar,” his single with Chris Young. “I’m a little nervous, honestly, because it’s just been so long since we’ve done it,” he notes.

But those are good nerves: It’ll be a lot of fun to get onstage during the show, especially with a friend, he admits.

“I’m beyond excited,” Mitchell says. “It’s been two or three years since I’ve been back. So I’m excited to, first…go to the ACMs again and sit down there with everybody. But then to get to perform with my buddy Chris?…Exciting is the word.”

The ACMs will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.