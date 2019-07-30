Biden Leads the Democrat Field Before Debates in Detroit

Former Vice President Joe Biden is surging among Democrats running for president.

A new national Quinnipiac Poll shows Biden leading among Democrats and those leaning Democrat with 34%.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is second at 15%, followed by California Senator Kamala Harris at 12% and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 11%.

Round two as 20-Democrat presidential candidates are set to debate in Detroit.

Tonight’s lineup: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke,Amy Klobuchar, John Hickenlooper, Steve Bullock, Tim Ryan, John Delaney and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

20 Democrats will take to the debate stage in Detroit over two nights. Watch CNN's Democratic presidential primary debates moderated by @jaketapper @DanaBashCNN @donlemon starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/BibFhItTtk — David P Gelles (@gelles) July 30, 2019



Jen and Bill will talk with Eric Trump tomorrow morning at 8:45 about tonight’s debate and what to expect from the leading dem Joe Biden tomorrow night.