Biden Leads the Democrat Field Before Debates in Detroit

Former Vice President Joe Biden is surging among Democrats running for president.
A new national Quinnipiac Poll shows Biden leading among Democrats and those leaning Democrat with 34%.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is second at 15%, followed by California Senator Kamala Harris at 12% and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 11%.
Round two as 20-Democrat presidential candidates are set to debate in Detroit.
Tonight’s lineup: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke,Amy Klobuchar, John Hickenlooper, Steve Bullock, Tim Ryan, John Delaney and self-help author Marianne Williamson.


Jen and Bill will talk with Eric Trump tomorrow morning at 8:45 about tonight’s debate and what to expect from the leading dem Joe Biden tomorrow night.

