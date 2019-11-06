Bigfoot statue stolen from Boynton Beach store

Bigfoot is at large!

Boynton Beach Police say someone made off with an 8-foot, 300-pound statue of Sasquatch.

It used to stand in front of “Mattress Monsterz” on East Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The store owner said he did not discover the theft immediately becauseBigfoot stood among multiple decorations on display for Halloween.

There is no surveillance video of the theft, which is believed to have taken place during the week of Oct. 6-13.

But the store hopes someone spots Bigfoot and calls the police.

The statue is worth about $3,000.

“If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.” “You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.”