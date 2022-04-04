“Bigger and better than ever”: Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival returning to Colorado

ABC

Dierks Bentley‘s Seven Peaks Festival is returning.

The “Beers on Me” singer announced on Monday that the Colorado-based festival is coming back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day event taking place over Labor Day weekend, September 2-4, will be housed at a new location at San Luis Valley in Villa Grove, CO.

The festival was previously held in Buena Vista, CO in 2019 and 2018.

Dierks shared the news via a humorous video that shows him packing for the cross-country excursion, pouring sand out of his boot while preparing for the great outdoors by reading a copy of “Prepper” magazine while going to the bathroom in a bucket.

“I’m excited to announce that this year @SevenPeaksFest is coming back bigger and better than ever…” Dierks shared on Twitter, adding in a statement, “I can’t overstate how much it means to be able to say that Seven Peaks is officially coming back. We found the perfect new location for the festival in Villa Grove. Everyone knows how much I love Colorado and how important it was for me to find a home for this one-of-a-kind event that encompasses all the magic of the beauty of the state.”

Dierks also teases that the lineup is “so good” and he will be announcing more details on April 13.

The country star has been a longtime fan of Colorado, as he and his family spent much of their time in the state during the pandemic. He also opened a Denver location of his bar, Whiskey Row, earlier this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.