‘Billboard’ Music Awards complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and broadcast live on NBC. Sean “Diddy” Combs served as the host of this year’s ceremony.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Top Artist
Drake

Top Female Artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist
Drake

Top Duo/Group
BTS

Top New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Hot 100 Artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Top Hot 100 Song
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Top Radio Songs Artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Ed Sheeran

Top Tour
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist
Drake

Top Rap Male Artist
Drake

Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist
Ye

Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans

Top Soundtrack
Encanto

Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her

Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Top Country Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Top Rock Album
twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy

Top Latin Album
KAROL G, KG0516

Top Dance/Electronic Album
ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers

Top Christian Album
Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album
Ye, Donda

Top Song Sales Artist
BTS

Top Streaming Song
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Selling Song
BTS, “Butter”

Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Top Collaboration
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Top Viral Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song
Måneskin, “Beggin'”

Top Latin Song
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song
Ye, “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song
Ye, “Hurricane”

