‘﻿Billboard’﻿ Music Awards: Morgan Wallen takes home Top Male Country Artist

Morgan Wallen officially secured his comeback at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home Top Male Country Artist on Sunday night.

The singer kept his acceptance speech positive. “I’d like to say thank God that my fans. I got the best damn fans,” said Morgan. “Thank you to my mama for being my date tonight. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Ahead of him getting up on stage, he shared a meaningful hug with his mother, ﻿Lesli. The matriarch fiercely defended her son when he was first embroiled in controversy last year when video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur. Not referencing the controversy outright, Wallen thanked Billboard for “inviting me here.”

Prior to accepting his award, Morgan took to the stage for a subdued, seven-minute bloc to perform “Me on Whiskey” and “Wasted on You.”

Host ﻿Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs﻿ said he was “uncanceling” Morgan ahead of the Sunday ceremony, declaring, “Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy… People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.”

