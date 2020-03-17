Billboard Music Awards postponed due to COVID-19

dick clark productionsIt was inevitable: The Billboard Music Awards ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place April 29 in Las Vegas, has now been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The show, produced by dick clark productions, "will be rescheduled to air on NBC at a later date," according to a joint statement.

“In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff, we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards," the statement reads.

"For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year."

The nominations hadn't yet been announced for the BBMAs, though Kelly Clarkson was set to host for the third year in a row, and Garth Brooks had been named the recipient of the ICON Award.

Another dick clark productions awards show set to take place in Las Vegas next month -- the Academy of Country Music Awards -- was postponed a few days ago until September.

