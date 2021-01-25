Billboard Music Awards Set for May 2021

After a year of postponed and canceled awards shows it looks like 2021 is getting back on track, aside from the January GRAMMYs now scheduled for March 14.

Billboard announced their award show will indeed take place in May, it’s typically scheduled time and just 8-months after the rescheduled 2020 Billboard Music Awards that took place in Sept. due to COVID-19.

Luke Combs’ swept the country categories with three wins, including Top Country Album for What You See Is What You Get, but overall, Post Malone took the night with nine 2020 BBMA’s!

The 2021 BBMA’s air Sunday, May 23rd 8 p.m. ET on NBC