Bionic Cat Becomes Media Sensation

A cat has become an internet superstar in Italy, thanks to a new spring in its step.

Bionic cat Vito becomes 'superstar' with his prosthetic legs https://t.co/lHNgUrWaHO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 17, 2019

A 6-year-old cat has become an online sensation here in Italy thanks to two new prosthetic hind legs.

Vito, or Vituzzo, as the cat is known, had his rear limbs amputated after he was run over in Milan last summer.

Then he received spring-loaded legs with joints, similar to those used by athletes.

He’s reportedly the first cat in the world to be fitted with this type of advanced prosthesis.

He can now be seen wandering about again and climbing sofas at home on his social media accounts.