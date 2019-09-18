Black Transgender Woman found Burned to Death in Clewiston

Investigators have identified the body of a transgender woman found burned in a vehicle in Florida. A candlelit vigil was held for 23-year-old Bee Love Slater.

Florida authorities recovered the body of Slater which was burned beyond recognition in Clewiston last week.

Authorities were reportedly only able to identify the victim as Bee Love Slater through dental records.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden says they “don’t have anything that would show that it’s a hate crime right now,” and they are currently investigating a possible motive.

“We possibly have a motive, but I can’t say what that is at this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are looking into Facebook posts prior to Slater’s death that targeted her.

Whidden said “there were some Facebook posts made — that this person needs to die.”

Slater was the 18th known transgender person to be killed this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

The group said the majority of transgender women killed this year were also black.

In a tweet mourning her death on Saturday, the group said: “These victims are not numbers — they were people with hopes and dreams, loved ones and communities who will miss them every day.”