Blake and Gwen book rare pre-Grammy interview with Gayle King

CBSBlake Shelton will sit down for a rare one-on-one interview with Gayle King in the days leading up to the Grammys. Blake’s appearance on The Gayle King Grammy Special will also include a special cameo by his superstar girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

You can tune in to catch the chat Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The Gayle King Grammy Special will also feature Blake’s fellow nominees Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish.

Blake’s nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “God’s Country,” and he and Gwen are also set to debut their new single, “Nobody but You,” on the show.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Blake says. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen."

"And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking,” he adds.

You can check out Blake and Gwen's performance when the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, January 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

