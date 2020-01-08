Blake and Gwen to duet on "Nobody But You" at the Grammys

Michele Crowe/CBS

Michele Crowe/CBSBlake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are set to sing together at this year’s Grammys.

“Nobody but you, Gwen Stefani, that I’d want to share this year’s Grammy stage with!” Blake tweeted.

“Nobody But You” is the pair’s new duet, featured on Blake’s latest collection, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The Oklahoma native’s up for Best Country Solo Performance for the title track. Though he’s been nominated eight times, Blake’s never taken home a Grammy trophy.

2020 MusiCares Person of the Year, Aerosmith, will also do a medley of their greatest hits on the show, while newcomers Lizzo and Billie Eilish -- who have eight and six nominations, respectively -- will make their Grammy debuts.

You can tune in to watch the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, January 26 on CBS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.