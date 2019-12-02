Blake, Brett, Devin and more sing for 'Hallmark Channel's Christmas Album'

Warner Music Nashville/Hallmark Channel

Warner Music Nashville/Hallmark ChannelIf you can’t get enough of the holiday movies on the various Hallmark Channels this time of year, you’ll be glad to know there’s now a soundtrack to match.

Warner Music Nashville has partnered with Hallmark to put out a new collection that features original songs written for the films, as well as some previously-released favorites.

The collection includes tunes by Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Devin Dawson, Hunter Hayes, Kellie Pickler, Chase Bryant and more.

Here’s the complete track listing for Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Album, which is available to stream now:

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow” -- Blake Shelton

“Mary Did You Know” (from Christmas Club)-- Brett Eldredge

“Christmas Time is Here” -- Devin Dawson

“Go Tell It on the Mountain” -- Hunter Hayes

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" -- Jana Kramer

“Luv U on Xmas” -- Drew Seeley (from Write Before Christmas)

“This Christmas” -- Rome Flynn (from A Christmas Duet)

“The Heart of Christmas” -- Alicia Witt (from Our Christmas Love Song)

“Joy to the World” -- Kellie Pickler (from Christmas at Graceland)

“Blue Christmas” -- Chase Bryant (from Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays)

