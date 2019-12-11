Blake & Gwen cover the new 'People,' as they prepare to release new duet

PEOPLE

PEOPLEWhen Blake Shelton’s new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, hits the streets on Friday, he and girlfriend Gwen Stefani will also be on the cover of the new issue of People.

The accompanying article is titled “Gwen & Blake: Ready to Wed!” with the subtitle, “After four blissful years of dating, the Voice costars are excited to take the next step.”

A source tells People it was actually Gwen who convinced Blake to record their duet, “Nobody but You,” on the new record.

“Blake and Gwen were driving around in the car, and she put it on. They both loved it,” the unnamed insider says, adding “He feels like it’s their song. It just perfectly reflects where he is in his life right now.”

As for why the two aren’t married, People floats a theory that we’ve heard before. Gwen’s a devout Catholic, and before she and Blake can have a church wedding, her earlier marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale must be annulled, which can take a long time.

