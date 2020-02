These two couldn’t get any cuter… okay, a wedding would be pretty adorable!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are giving fans a look into the making of the video for their newest duet, “Nobody But You.”

The song is featured on Blake’s latest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, and is the follow up to their previous duet “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” off Blake’s 2016 album If I’m Honest.