Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley become “Team D-lake” on ﻿’The Voice’

Trae Patton/NBC

Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean will try their hands at coaching on The Voice.

The country superstars are both serving as advisors during the Battle Rounds, Dierks coaching Blake Shelton‘s team while Jason lends his talents to Kelly Clarkson‘s contestants.

In a preview of the upcoming episodes, Blake and Dierks can’t get over each other’s hair upon reuniting.

“What happened to your hair?” Blake exclaims. “It’s the longest I’ve ever seen it.”

“What happened to yours?” Dierks jokes, referring to the mullet Blake used to have at the start of his career. “Yours is as gray as I’ve ever seen it.”

Between jabs, the “What Was I Thinkin'” singer meets the four contestants of Team Blake, in addition to coming up with a new team name, like that of celebrity couples.

“Team D-lake. The two of us,” Dierks calls them.

“D-lake, I like it,” Blake approves with a smile.

Meanwhile, Kelly and Jason reminisce on their hit duet, “Don’t You Wanna Stay” that earned them a Grammy nomination and led them to previously appearing on The Voice together.

“It was a huge song that introduced me to a whole different fan base,” Jason remarks, citing it as “the biggest duet of my career,” while Kelly calls it “one of my favorite songs ever. …I feel very fortunate to have the career I’ve had and to be able to come and share that.”

“I’m so excited to get a chance to go in there and offer any advice that I can that’s going to help them not only here at The Voice but down the road with whatever they do with their career,” Dierks reflects.

The Voice Battle Rounds begin airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.