Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in the top 10 with "Nobody but You"

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have soared to new heights with their duet, "Nobody but You."

The couple ascends into the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with the hit collaboration, as it rises from the number 12 slot to 10.

The song gives Blake his 34th top-10 on the chart, but marks a first for Gwen. After years of racking up hits on the pop charts with such signature songs as "Hollaback Girl" and "Rich Girl," among others, the superstar is now making her debut on the Country Airplay chart.

Gwen and her longtime boyfriend previously appeared together on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart with "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" in 2018.

"Nobody but You" is featured on Blake's latest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

