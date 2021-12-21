Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani meet in an orange grove for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” duet

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani team up for a special holiday duet on Gwen’s new online series.

Recently, Gwen — a native of Orange County, California — launched a Facebook series, Live From The Orange Grove, which sees her performing a variety of holiday songs on a set that looks like an orange grove.

Gwen teased last week that she had a “special guest” coming, and she’s now fulfilled that promise with a surprise appearance by her husband. The couple join forces for a performance of their duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

The couple is seen standing on the snow-covered groupnd in front of some digitized orange trees, with Blake in a sharp suit and tie and Gwen in a shimmering silver gown. The duo show off their chemistry as they sing, “I wanna thank you, baby/You make it feel like Christmas.”

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is the title track of Gwen’s 2017 album. The festive song became a hit across the world, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

