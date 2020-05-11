Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sing "Nobody but You" on Grand Ole Opry

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani brought their chart-topping duet, "Nobody but You," to the Grand Ole Opry this past weekend.

The couple streamed their performance, which served as Gwen's Opry debut, from Blake's Ole Red restaurant in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

"I want to say to you as an Opry member, very honored to have you on this show," Blake told Gwen. "As soon as this is all over with, we've got to get you to the Opry house in Nashville and do this that way also."

"This is already insane, that would be another level," Gwen raved.

The couple delivered a passionate performance of the song during Blake's acoustic set. He also performed his previous number one, "God's Country," and the hit song that lent Blake's establishment its name: "Ole Red."

"Nobody but You" reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in April, becoming Blake's 27th chart-topper and Gwen's first on the country charts.

