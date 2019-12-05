Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani team up for duet on his 'Fully Loaded' album: "It is our song"

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tell their story in a new song.

The superstar couple sing a duet called "Nobody but You" on Blake's upcoming album, Fully Loaded: God's Country. The track was written by top Nashville songwriters Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James and is one that Blake describes as "magic."

"This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it, Blake explains. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why Shane was trying to get it to me. It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it -- because it is our song. I think it's magic."

This marks the third time the powerhouse pair has recorded a song together, following "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on Blake's 2016 album, If I'm Honest, and the holiday duet "You Make it Feel Like Christmas" on Gwen's 2017 Christmas album of the same name.

"Nobody But You" is one of five new songs featured on Fully Loaded. The remainder of the track list features Blake's previously released hits, including "A Guy with a Girl," "Turnin' Me On," and "Came Here to Forget."

Fully Loaded drops on December 13.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.