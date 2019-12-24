Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s 'Nobody but You' duet debuts in the Billboard Hot Country Songs top 10

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCJust in time for Christmas, Blake Shelton and pop superstar Gwen Stefani have a new milestone to celebrate. Their duet, “Nobody but You,” has entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart’s top 10.

Billboard reports that “Nobody but You” enters the chart at number nine. It’s the first time Gwen has ever had a song in the Hot Country Songs top 10, and it's only the second time in 2019 that a duet has debuted in one of the coveted top slots on that chart.

“Nobody but You” enjoyed a stellar week in digital sales, too. The new tune tops the Digital Song Sales chart with a whopping 30,000 downloads, and it brought in 4.5 million U.S. streams over the course of the week. The milestone marks the second time Blake has ever notched a #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart; the first was earlier in 2019, with “God’s Country.” Meanwhile, it’s Gwen’s third #1 on that chart, and her first in over 12 years.

“Nobody but You's” chart accomplishments are the latest accolades for Blake’s new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. Following the project’s December 13 release, it debuted at #2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

