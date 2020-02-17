Blake Shelton and Pitbull Collab

It Blake Shelton and Pitbull have a new song and it seems to have mixed reviews! “Get Ready” is the collaboration that many fans didn’t know they needed. There were some, however, that took to Twitter to let Mr. Worldwide and the Voice coach know that they were far from “ready” for such a mashup. Many fans loved the song including some of Blake’s older fans, “This ole Oklahoma grandma was up out of her chair. Jam!!!!!” commented Sally Smith on Facebook. Another fan named, Aimee took to Twitter with a very different sediment, “Blake Shelton and Pitbull have collaborated on a country song so I’m never listening to new music again.” What do you think of Blake Shelton and Pitbull’s new song, “Get Ready?”