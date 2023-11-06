Blake Shelton announces Ole Red Las Vegas

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton has announced that he’s opening his sixth and largest Ole Red bar in Las Vegas.

“This is gonna be the place to be!!!!!!!! @OleRed,” Blake shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re in the thick of things down here, dead center,” the country star tells People during an interview on the Las Vegas strip where Ole Red Las Vegas will be located. “I couldn’t be more excited about this spot and what we have to offer people coming to Las Vegas looking for entertainment versus really anywhere else.”

“I’ve seen this phase of the process enough times to know that I can picture it now and there’s similarities to all the Ole Reds, and there’s some similarities to … Nashville with the balcony that looks down on the stage and the bar placement and all that stuff,” Blake shares.

“But it’s also just so much bigger,” he adds. “I mean, this is a giant, and so I don’t know that I would say I’m emotional, but it is overwhelming and it’s hard for me to take it all in right now and just accept that this is really happening and we’re almost to the finish line.”

Ole Red Las Vegas is slated to open in January 2024.

For all things Ole Red, visit olered.com.

