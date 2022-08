AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Editorial Use Only. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Oh snap! The old Blake is back.

Had to bring back the mullet just for y'all.. New song out this Friday. Pre-save now. #NoBody https://t.co/YcIJ3dGKvf pic.twitter.com/eBmKZICb2d — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 15, 2022

Blake Shelton is feeling the ’90s, and those early Nashville days, with his new song “No Body” due out Friday (Aug. 19). Available to pre-save now.