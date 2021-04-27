Blake Shelton busts out his finest dad moves dancing to Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot”

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton makes his best attempt to “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in a behind-the-scenes video on the set of The Voice.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the country superstar can be seen wearing a jacket from Snoop Dogg‘s merch collection that boasts the cover of his 1993 album, Doggystle. Blake stands in front of a ring light as he busts out his finest dad moves to the hip-hop track, including lots of sliding across the floor in his cowboy boots and some light hip thrusting. He even throws in a few line dancing tricks.

“I think you got it,” Blake quips at the end of the video.

The clip is from a recent promo for The Voice that shows Blake dancing to Snoopr’s 2004 Grammy nominated hit when Snoop himself comes around the corner and catches Blake in the act. Snoop Dogg serves as the Mega Mentor this season during the knockout round.

