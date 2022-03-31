Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood + more join CMT Music Awards Week’s stacked programming lineup

ABC

The first-ever CMT Music Awards Week launches next month, culminating in the CMT Music Awards ceremony on April 11.

Beginning on April 9, a stacked lineup of specials will air, with a long list of country A-Listers contributing to the programming. Blake Shelton and Jimmie Allen will make appearances during the Hot 20 Countdown Live, airing April 9 at 9 a.m. ET, a three-hour special also featuring Carrie Underwood, CMT Awards host Kelsea Ballerini and more.

The following day will bring the CMT Music Awards Nomination Special, including another appearance from Carrie — who’s the most-winning artist in the awards show’s history — with Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett sharing some insight into their nominated videos.

The day of the awards show, Jordan Davis will perform his nominated “Buy Dirt” during the CMT Awards Red Carpet Special, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

CMT’s big week also includes previously-announced specials like CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends, CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town and CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn.

For the first time ever, this year’s CMT Awards will be broadcast on CBS.