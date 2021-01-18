Blake Shelton commits to shedding 20 pounds before marrying Gwen Stefani

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton admits that he put on several pounds because of quarantine and lockdown. However, he says he’s not trying to quickly lose the weight because of a New Year’s resolution — he wants to look good for his big wedding to Gwen Stefani.

The “God’s Country” singer recently confessed to pal Luke Bryan on Apple Music that his waistline expanded during the pandemic and now he’s working hard to melt off that quarantine weight.

His current goal is to shed about 20 pounds and, when asked about his chances, the Grammy-nominee asserted, “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it… So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down.”

As for how he’s psyching himself up for his new diet, Shelton touched upon his unconventional methods to boost his self esteem.

“I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above, because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror,” Shelton admitted. “So I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

Previously, Shelton joked with Ellen DeGeneres in September that he feels like he “gained 117 pounds” while hunkering down at his Oklahoma ranch.

While Shelton nor Stefani have revealed when they intend to walk down the aisle, Bryan tried to get his buddy to name him best man.

“You know I told you earlier that I’m not good at saying no,” Shelton huffed. “Perhaps I’ll just blame this on COVID, again, and say, well, I don’t know, Luke. Maybe we’re just going to have a private ceremony.”

Shelton and Stefani publicly announced their engagement in late October.

