Blake Shelton credits his “best fans in the world” for his People’s Choice Awards win

Blake Shelton continued his reign at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night, dominating the country category for a sixth year running.

The singer started that hot streak back in 2016, when he won Favorite Male Country Artist, keeping his hold on that category until the male and female divisions were consolidated in 2018 and continuing to win the Country Artist title through 2021.

This year, Blake also performed on the show, taking the stage for a rendition of his current single, “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

In his acceptance speech, Blake thanked his fans, emphasizing how much it meant to him to take home an award determined by listeners casting their votes. “I swear, the longer I go on the more I realize that all these awards shows, the fan-voted awards are the ones that mean the most to me,” the singer said.

Afterwards, he doubled down on that sentiment on Twitter. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again..best fans in the world!!!” Blake wrote. “This award means so much to me because it came from y’all.”

