Blake Shelton donates $150,000 to help hungry families in his home state of Oklahoma

ABC/Image Group LABlake Shelton is pitching in to help ensure that Oklahoma families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic get enough to eat.

This week, the country superstar revealed plans to donate $150,000 to the “Give from Home Day” fundraiser, a partnership between Oklahoma City ABC affiliate news station KOCO 5 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. The fundraiser totaled over $400,000, which will provide relief for those hit hardest by the shutdown.

“A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That’s not something I can live with,” Blake said during a video message. “That’s why I’m going to be donating to the Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank.”

In addition to expressing compassion for those in need in his home state, Blake called on viewers to chip in what they could in support of the cause.

“I hope you will join me and help from home. Send in that donation, because a lot of people out there are counting on us,” Blake declared.

