Blake Shelton drops new country music anthem, “Come Back As a Country Boy”

Todd Stefani

Blake Shelton‘s new single is out! The Oklahoma native just dropped “Come Back As a Country Boy,” celebrating everything that is right about country music. The song, written by Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt and Josh Thompson, is from Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album, out on December 3.

“I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there,” Blake said of his rocking new single. “We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country.”

Blake will wrap up his Friends and Heroes Tour this weekend with shows in Michigan and Wisconsin.

