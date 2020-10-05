Blake Shelton gets mushy on Gwen Stefani’s birthday: “It’s a special day for a special lady”

Trae Patton/NBC

Superstar couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a big birthday to celebrate over the weekend: The pop singer turned 51, and her country boyfriend was on hand to help her mark the occasion.



In fact, Blake turned to social media to share his devotion to Gwen with the world on her birthday.



“It’s a special day for a special lady in my life,” he wrote, alongside a picture of the couple smiling and singing together in a field. “I’d write a song for you every single day if I could…”

Blake is likely not the only one who would love to hear more songs inspired by the couple’s love story. The pair have found massive crossover success with their two duets, “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere,” the former of which became Gwen’s first country chart-topper after it came out in early 2020.



Before releasing those songs, Blake and Gwen had teamed up on two different occasions. Gwen lent her voice to “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which was included on Blake’s 2016 album, If I’m Honest. The following year, Blake returned the favor, joining his girlfriend for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” on her holiday project of the same name.



Both Blake and Gwen are gearing up to return to their coaching roles on NBC’s The Voice, alongside Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The new season premieres on October 19.

By Carena Liptak

It’s a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could… pic.twitter.com/omJKjRfKZE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2020



