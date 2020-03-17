Blake Shelton growing back his mullet "as a symbol of hope" amid COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LA

Blake Shelton is offering hope to the world impacted by COVID-19 in the only way he knows how -- by bringing back his mullet.

The Voice coach rocked the popular 90s country hairstyle as an up-and-coming country star himself in the early 2000s, and while it has been a topic of conversation among fans and members of the media for years, it appears that his superstar girlfriend Gwen Stefani is also in support of the 'do making a comeback.

Blake says that in lieu of the remainder of his Friends and Heroes tour, which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, he will use his time in isolation to grow back his signature hairstyle.

"I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some sh** like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned...," he revealed on Twitter Tuesday.



Blake was originally scheduled to perform five more tour dates in March. They will be moved to spring 2021.

