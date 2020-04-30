Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani will hit the virtual stage for Gwen’s Grand Ole Opry debut

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImageBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are on deck to bring their chart-topping “Nobody but You” to the Grand Ole Opry stage for a very special performance, with a twist.

The pair will appear virtually, tuning in to the Opry stage from Blake’s Oklahoma ranch during the May 9 broadcast. The duet will also mark Gwen’s Opry debut.

The timing for their performance is especially fitting, since Gwen celebrated her first chart-topping hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Nobody but You” earlier this month. While it was Gwen’s first-ever time hitting the top spot, the song marked Blake’s 27th number-one hit on the chart.

The Grand Ole Opry has continued to broadcast through the COVID-19 pandemic, with artists standing six feet apart onstage and performing without a live audience, as a stripped-down production crew works to keep the show going while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Dustin Lynch and Trace Adkins will also perform during the May 9 Opry show, taking the stage in person in Nashville. The lineup marks another full-circle Opry moment: Trace invited Blake to become an Opry member in 2010, and extended the same invitation to Dustin in 2018.

