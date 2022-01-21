Blake Shelton hits are getting revamped as ‘Rockabye Baby!’ lullabies

ABC

Fans of all ages will soon be getting a dreamy new perspective on Blake Shelton’s biggest hits: They’re being released as lullabies. Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Blake Shelton will be out February 4.

Country radio favorites like “Ol’ Red,” “Boys ‘Round Here” and “Happy Anywhere” will be transformed into gentle, xylophone-laden lullabies for the littlest country fans — and their parents — to enjoy.

Ahead of release day, you can check out the first track off the project, which is a Rockabye Baby! spin on “God’s Country.”

The song comes with a colorful cartoon music video full of playful nods to Blake’s songs and their subject matter. The main character teddy bear drives along a backroad with his dog riding shotgun, Oklahoma plates on his truck in homage to Blake’s home state.

As the song progresses, a tornado passes by and drops a guitar and drums in the bed of the truck, and the bear and dog park by a field for an impromptu jam session.

In non-lullaby news, Blake dropped the deluxe version of his Body Language album last month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.