Blake Shelton hopes you’ll listen to his ‘Body Language’ — and he recommends an unexpected way to do it

It’s a big day for Blake Shelton fans, as the superstar’s first album of all-new material since 2017’s Texoma Shore arrives today.

With a title track co-written by The Swon Brothers, Body Language also features the former Voice contestants on its namesake tune.

While you might think Blake kept busy during the pandemic working on his twelfth studio album, he says that’s not exactly the case.

“We’ve actually been working on this album for probably over two years now, I think,” he explains. “And we’ve recorded parts of it in Nashville, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, some of it out on the road that I don’t even remember where we were.”

“But we were definitely able to really focus in and finish the album…” he admits. “I think we’ve only actually recorded three songs during the pandemic, believe it or not. I’ve just been waiting for the right time to release this music.”

Though he no doubt has access to endless high-dollar studios and expensive stereo equipment, the Oklahoma native likes to keep it real when testing out a new record.

“Normally, the first place I listen to it is just on my iPhone, believe it or not,” Blake reveals. “I think you can really tell a lot about a mix and a song, if you can hear it on that tiny little speaker and if it jumps out at you…”

“I know that’s weird, but I feel like if you can make something sound incredible on that little tiny speaker, then you’ve really done something,” he adds.

In addition to his chart-topping duet with fiancee Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere,” the album also boasts his current hit, “Minimum Wage.”

