Blake Shelton is a country “king” in new promo for ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is ready to defend his winner’s crown from new coach Ariana Grande on The Voice.

In a new promo video for season 21, Blake is on the defense because it appears there’s favoritism toward megastar Ariana.

“I’m the returning champion of The Voice, and I plan on winning,” Blake informs a contestant in the opening clip, as Ariana praises the contestant, saying, “I love your voice, someone needs to write you a show.”

“It’s fun to have your own TV show. This is mine,” Blake retorts, eliciting a high-pitched screech from the “7 Rings” hitmaker. “I’ve had this one for years.”

At one point, fellow coach John Legend advises another contestant not to pick the country star, while Kelly Clarkson tells Blake he has “no chance,” after which he attempts to push his chair back behind Ariana’s.

“Is everybody in here just obsessed with Ariana?” Blake yells to the audience, preceded by a shot of him taunting the other judges by dancing in front of their seats with a “Blake’s Win Cam” cutout framed around his face.

Blake is the most winning coach on the popular series, with eight victories to his name, including season 20 winner Cam Anthony. The new season of The Voice debuts on September 20 on NBC.

