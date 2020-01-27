Blake Shelton is a secret Nick Jonas groupie in new ad for "The Voice"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABlake Shelton is the ultimate Nick Jonas fan in a humorous new promo for The Voice's upcoming 18th season.

Fellow coach John Legend approaches Blake outside of his dressing room, asking if he's excited to meet the show's newest coach, Nick.

"Who's Nick?" Blake says, confused. Kelly Clarkson then comes down the hallway in a Nick Jonas T-shirt, asking Blake and John if they're "pumped" about having Jonas join the show, to which Blake continues to act puzzled.

"Why are you being weird about it?" Clarkson asks as John pushes open Blake's dressing room door -- revealing that the room is covered in Nick paraphernalia, with photos of the Jonas Brothers star plastering the walls, along with multiple cardboard cutouts.

Nick himself then comes to greet them all, causing Blake to strike a deer-in-the-headlights look in the presence of the superstar singer.

"Hi," Blake responds sheepishly at commercial's end.

Nick will fill Gwen Stefani's coaching seat when the new season of The Voice debuts February 24 on NBC.

