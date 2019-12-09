Blake Shelton is 'Fully Loaded' with TV appearances to promote his new album

Warner Music Nashville

Warner Music NashvilleYou'll be seeing a lot of Blake Shelton on TV this week and next, as he promotes his new album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, which comes out this Friday.

Tuesday night, he'll perform his latest hit, "Hell Right," with Trace Adkins on The Voice, starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Then on Friday, he'll stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Next Tuesday, December 17, he'll visit with rival Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on her daytime show. That happens to be the same day of the season finale of The Voice.

Both Ellen and The Kelly Clarkson Show are syndicated. Check your local listings to see when they air in your area.

In February, Blake hits the road on his Friends and Heroes 2020 tour with Trace, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Lauren Alaina.

