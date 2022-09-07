Blake Shelton is heading “Back to the Honky Tonk” for a 2023 arena tour

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Blake Shelton is gearing up for an 18-stop arena tour in early 2023. The trek, dubbed the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, kicks off February 18 in Lincoln, Nebraska and will run through March, wrapping with a show in Buffalo, New York.

Contributing to the honky tonk party vibes will be opening acts Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, who are both on the bill for all dates.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking the music to the fans,” Blake says in a statement. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time.”

He adds, “I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Tickets to the Back to the Honky Tonk tour go on sale September 16, except for a handful of shows, which will go on sale September 23. For dates and details, visit Blake’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.