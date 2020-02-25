Blake Shelton is living out his dreams on Friends and Heroes Tour

ABC/Image Group LA

Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour is off to a roaring start.

The country superstar celebrated three sold-out shows during the second weekend of the tour. He treated the crowd to a thrilling surprise when his superstar girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, joined him for a performance of their hit duet "Nobody but You" at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, followed by stops in Fresno and Sacramento.

The opening weekend of Blake's tour also saw him playing to a trio of sold-out venues. The tour launched on February 13 in Portland, Oregon and continues through March 21.

“I moved to Nashville when I was 17 years old to get a record deal, get my songs played on the radio and go on tour to play my music," Blake says. "I’m living that dream out here on the road with several of my friends and heroes, and I’m so glad y’all are having as much fun as we are, ‘cause we’re having a damn blast! Can’t wait to fire this thing up again Thursday night in Salt Lake.”

Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson are among the friends and heroes joining Blake on the tour as opening acts.

