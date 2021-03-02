Blake Shelton is shocked when former bandmate auditions for 'The Voice'

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton got quite the surprise during Monday night’s season premiere of The Voice.

When Pete Mroz took the stage for the blind auditions during the episode, performing Blind Faith‘s “Can’t Find My Way Home,” both Blake and John Legend hit their buzzers. But when Blake turned around, he was met with a face from the past.

“I think I’m the old guy here,” the 45-year-old hopeful said, prompting Blake and his fellow coaches to state that he, in fact, is the resident “old guy.” “I’m gonna get to you,” Pete said pointing at Blake.

“It sounds like there’s some history there, and that’s normally not a good thing with me,” the country star joked.

Pete shared how he got his start in Nashville as a songwriter and musician, using the name Pete Mitchell. Upon hearing that name, Blake immediately recalled how he used to be in a band with Pete called the Young Riders, and revealed that they hadn’t seen each other in 25 years.

“You stole my bass player,” Pete said.

“No, I gave your bass player a job,” Blake retorted, laughing. “Obviously we would have a blast if we got to work together again. No joke, I would love it.”

Blake clearly made a compelling argument: Pete did choose the “Minimum Wage” star as his coach.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

