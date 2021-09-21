Blake Shelton joins ‘The Voice’ judges for mashup of soulful classics

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice season 21 premiere got off to a star-studded start Monday night as Blake Shelton and his fellow judges Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson came in with a bang with a soul-filled medley.

The four stars took the stage together to open the show with a mashup of classics by Aretha Franklin and Sam & Dave.

Blake and John kicked it off, dueting on “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave. Then, Kelly and Ariana strutted onto the stage and blended their powerhouse voices on Aretha’s legendary “Respect.” Soon after, they were joined by the guys for a four-way finish.

Blake walked away from the Blind Auditions with two contestants: Peedy Chavis, who performed an Elvis Presley song, and Wendy Moten, who’s sung backup for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Martina McBride and more.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

