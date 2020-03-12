Blake Shelton postpones the last weekends of his Friends & Heroes Tour due to the COVID-19 coronavirus

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABlake Shelton has announced that the final five stops on his 2020 Friends & Heroes Tour will be rescheduled. The news comes as several other country stars are postponing tour dates and shows in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The first of the halted shows is Thursday night’s Omaha stop. He made the announcement to fans after already arriving in the city.

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons -- chiefly, everyone’s safety and well-being -- we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

“Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!” Blake added.

Blake’s tour is the latest in a string of country tours affected by concerns regarding the virus. Dan + Shay, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and more have also rescheduled their shows.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.