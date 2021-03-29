Blake Shelton releasing new album, 'Body Language,' on May 21

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton is all about Body Language this spring. That’s the name of the new album the country superstar’s releasing May 21.

Created over the course of two years, Blake’s 12th studio project features a dozen songs, including his chart-topping duet with fiancée Gwen Stefani on “Happy Anywhere” and his current top-20 single, “Minimum Wage.”

Blake also teams up with former The Voice contestants The Swon Brothers, whom he mentored on his team during season four, on the title track.

Body Language is Blake’s first studio album since 2017’s Texoma Shore, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #4 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

“We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together,” says Blake of the album. “We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country.”

Blake adds, “I’m also thrilled to have my buddies The Swon Brothers featured on the title track as both co-writers and vocalists. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

Additionally, Blake is releasing a limited edition vinyl of his hit debut single, “Austin,” to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Pre-order begins on April 16.

Here’s the Body Language track listing:

1. “Minimum Wage”

2. “Body Language” (feat. The Swon Brothers)

3. “Happy Anywhere” (feat. Gwen Stefani)

4. “Now I Don’t”

5. “Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You”

6. “Corn”

7. “Makin’ It Up As You Go”

8. “Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow”

9. “The Girl Can’t Help It”

10. “The Flow”

11. “Neon Time”

12. “Bible Verses”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.