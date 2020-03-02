Blake Shelton says it's "chaos" on 'The Voice,' and it's all because of the "quiet," "killer" Nick Jonas

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBCUniversal Media, LLC"Chaos!" That's how Blake Shelton describes season eighteen of The Voice. And he says there's only one man to blame: Nick Jonas.

"We've added a coach who's kinda taken us all a little bit off guard," Blake confesses. "Nick Jonas has come in and he's got this aura about him."

"And he's kind of a quiet guy, but he's a killer in the blinds," Blake admits. "And it completely changes the competition into a different dynamic."

While the perpetual jokester typically tends to kick off a new season with a good round of trash-talk about his competitors, Blake also likes to lace his shade with some heartfelt compliments.

"I knew he would be great at it," Blake says of Nick, "Because, I mean, here's a guy who's basically grown up in the spotlight. And he's had success as a band, he's had success as a solo artist, basically as somebody who's been in the public eye at a high level for a long time."

"That's what you look for in a coach," Blake points out, "...somebody who's had a ton of experience in a lot of different things, who's seen a lot of different things that can happen in this business."

Blake even goes so far as to say The Voice's resident Jonas Brother may be one of the show's all-time greatest coaches.

"I think he brings probably as much experience to the table as anybody," Blake offers. "And he's still basically just a kid himself."

Check out part three of The Blind Auditions with Blake, Nick, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Meanwhile, Blake's duet with his main squeeze Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You," is currently a top twenty country hit.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.