Blake Shelton says wedding to Gwen Stefani would be “classless” if he was the one planning it

Blake Shelton is a chart-topping country star, but he admits those skills don’t translate to wedding planning.

As Blake and fiancee Gwen Stefani prepare for their upcoming nuptials, Blake says it’s a good thing he’s not in charge of planning the event — especially the food.

“If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried,” he divulges to USA Today,mentioning chicken tenders and french fries as items he’d put on the menu. He jokes, “I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.”

The “God’s Country” singer adds that Gwen is actively planning the wedding, much to his delight.

“I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it’s going to be great. She’s in the middle of planning the thing, and she’s always so mindful … of me,” Blake reveals. “She’s like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to just take this thing over.’ I know she’s having a blast doing it.”

Blake popped the question to his fellow The Voice coach in October 2020. He recently revealed that their first dance might be to “If You Leave,” the Orchestra Manoeuvres in the Dark, from the classic ’80s film Pretty In Pink.

