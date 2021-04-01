Blake Shelton serves up hard seltzer, country style, with new Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade line

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

This week, Blake Shelton launched a four-flavor selection of Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade, with Classic Lemon, Ripe Strawberry, Crisp Lime and Southern Peach Tea.



That move may seem like a left turn for the star, who has long named vodka as his drink of choice, but he says he’s developed a taste for the fizzy stuff as it’s risen in popularity over the last year.

“I started tasting [different hard seltzers] and getting into it, and we finally decided we should do this,” Blake tells USA Today. “This is something people are doing out on the lake, they’re having this kind of a summertime drink, and that’s what I’m all about.”

The singer knows some members of his country-leaning target demographic might be hesitant to trade in their beer for a seltzer, but he’s hoping to country up his new beverage with a sweet, Southern, lemonade twist.

“I want Smithworks to be associated with country lifestyle and country living,” he adds. “I know I’m not going to be able to steer the hard seltzer world to the country lifestyle, but maybe we can steer the Smithworks version of it that way.”

Great minds think alike, apparently: Blake’s fellow country superstar Luke Bryan also released his own line of Two Lane hard seltzers last month.

By Carena Liptak

