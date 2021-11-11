Blake Shelton sets his sights on Las Vegas for the next Ole Red location

ABC

Blake Shelton is headed to Vegas to open the location of Ole Red.

According to Billboard, the singer’s bar and entertainment venue will open in 2023 at the corner of the Las Vegas Strip and Flamingo Road, sitting right across the street from the Bellagio fountains. An estimated 100,000 people pass by each day, making this location the perfect place to showcase up-and-coming artists.

“Many of the artists we put in these places — these people are really good,” says Blake of Ole Red’s mission to support rising talent. “…This is about music — not hamburgers and beer.”

The singer’s gotten familiar with Las Vegas in recent months, especially because his wife, Gwen Stefani, recently wrapped her Just a Girl Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. Blake made a guest appearance on Gwen’s final show of the residency, where the pair sang their hit duet, “Happy Anywhere.”

When it opens, the Las Vegas location will be the sixth Ole Red. Blake has previously opened joints in spots like downtown Nashville and Tishimingo, Oklahoma.

